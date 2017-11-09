WWII Veteran from Greenville recalls service in the Pacific

As Veterans Day approaches, groups around the Upstate are honoring those who served our country, including at Brookdale Senior Living in Greenville.

They'll be hosting a special ceremony Friday for their residents who are veterans. That includes Herbert “Mac" MacMillan, a 99-year-old World War II veteran.

Mac served in the Army and says his most memorable time was during his service in the Pacific. He was part of the amphibious group that liberated the Philippines from Japanese rule during WWII.

He said he wasn't part of the infantry, but he still had moments of fear.

“We were attacked by the Japanese Zeros and, this time I was scared," he said. "It was the first time I was in a sea battle, I wasn't accustomed to that, and I admit, I was scared.”

Mac says he feels lucky he and two of his brothers all made it out of the war unscathed, but there were difficult times, and memories he doesn't want to think about.

“We survived, I wouldn't want to do it again," he said. "I wouldn't volunteer, I don't think, but of course who knows, if I was 21 years old, who knows what would happen.”

But he says the war gave him a future after he returned home.

“The war gave me a job afterward and a wife afterward," he said. "I met my wife after I moved to Greenville so it works out pretty good.”

