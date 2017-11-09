Coroner trying to find family of woman who died at Newberry Co. nursing home

The Newberry County Coroner's Office is asking for help finding the family or next of kin for a woman who passed away at a nursing home.

The coroner said 88-year-old Jospehine Jones died from natural causes on Tuesday at JF Hawkins Nursing Home on Kinard Street. She has lived at the location since being transferred from White Oak Manor in Columbia in September 2014.

Anyone with information on relatives of Jones is asked to contact the coroner's office at 803-405-7790.

