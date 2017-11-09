Vietnam Moving Wall memorial arrives in Upstate

A traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is in the Upstate for Veterans Day.

The Moving Wall is set up in different places across the country and is a half-size replica of its larger counterpart. It has been touring the country for more than three decades and allows people to experience the Vietnam Veterans Memorial without traveling to Washington D.C.

The wall will be in Walhalla behind the Blue Ridge Electric Co-op from Nov. 9 through Nov. 13 and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The closing ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday.

For more information, visit the Oconee Chamber website.

