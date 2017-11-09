Troopers report injuries in crash involving Upstate deputy - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers report injuries in crash involving Upstate deputy

Posted: Updated:
Scene of crash in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 11/9/17) Scene of crash in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 11/9/17)
Scene of crash in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 11/9/17) Scene of crash in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 11/9/17)
TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said at least one person was hurt in a crash in Greenville County Thursday evening.

The call came in at 5:10 p.m. SC Highway Patrol said the incident happened along Elizabeth Lane at Geer Hwy.

Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene saw what he described as a Greenville County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle that had been rear ended by another vehicle.

