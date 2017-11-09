Little Debbie tweets anxiety-inducing poll on snack favorites - FOX Carolina 21

Little Debbie tweets anxiety-inducing poll on snack favorites

Posted: Updated:
Screenshot of tweet from Little Debbie. (Source: Little Debbie Twitter account) Screenshot of tweet from Little Debbie. (Source: Little Debbie Twitter account)
(FOX Carolina) -

Say it ain't so! Little Debbie is giving snack-cake lovers anxiety across the nation.

On Wednesday, the company posted a graphic on Twitter that had us biting our nails at the edge of our seats.

"One gotta go forever...," it read.

"We didn't say it would be easy," read a second anxiety-inducing post. 

Could your favorite Little Debbie snack soon be a thing of the past?

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.