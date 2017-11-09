Sons of victim in unsolved Blue Ridge Savings Bank triple homicide host annual toy drive in her honor

For David Holtzclaw, the pain of losing his mother never goes away.

"You think about all the good times that you had and seeing her and her smile," he said.

He didn't know it, but on May 16, 2003, he saw her smile for the last time.

"You think about that day and obviously I wish that there was something I could do to change that day, but there's not," he said.

He took his mother, Sylvia Holtzclaw, to work at the Blue Ridge Savings Bank in Greer. She worked there as a teller and filled in for someone that day.

"It's kind of sobering, you know, because I have good days and bad days still," he said.

About 40 minutes later, however, investigators told him someone shot and killed his mother and two customers, James and Margaret Barnes. The case is still unsolved.

"I don't push them. We're 14 years into this. I'm in it for the long haul," he said.

Investigators with Greer Police Department say they're trying to solve the case.

"We're still in the mix of following up leads. We still receive information yearly," Dale Arterburn said.

He's a detective with the Greer Police Department and was one of the first investigators on the scene that day.

"It's near and dear to all of us at this stage," Arterburn said.

Over the years, police released a grainy image of a red car and a sketch.

"That sketch is still someone we have not identified," Arterburn said. "This person, whoever this sketch resembles, has not come forward."

Police also looked at Emerson Wright. Back in 2005 he shot and killed himself during a chase in Georgia. Investigators found a stack of fake IDs, guns, and license plates in his car.

"He is still listed as a person of interest in this investigation," Arterburn said.

Todd Kohlhepp also piqued the interest of investigators. He killed seven people in total, including four people at the Super Bike Motor Sports shops in November of 2003.

"We have nothing to provide or prove that he had anything to do with the Blue Ridge Savings Bank at this time," Arterburn said.

While police continue to sift through tips, the owner of the Clock Restaurant, Jimmy Chulkas, collects toys.

"We miss Sylvia dearly," Chulkas said.

The Clock in Greer was Sylvia Holtzclaw's favorite restaurant.

"This is the least we could do to help in her memory," Chulkas said.

So, every year, those in the community donate toys for the Syl Syl Christmas Toy Drive.

"The size of their hearts is just overwhelming," Chulkas said.

For years it's what Sylvia Holtzclaw did. She worked with children and served her community.

"I think it says a lot about mom and the impact she had on the community," David Holtzclaw said.

It's a way he knows his mother is still smiling.

"We just want to continue to help as many kids as we can in the community in mom's name," he said.

The Syl Syl Christmas Toy Drive will be held at the Clock Restaurant in Greer. The event is from 2- 4 p.m. Sunday, November 12. If you would like to donate, organizers are asking that you bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child of any age.

