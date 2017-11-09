Coroner: Man accused of trafficking 'Pink' on darknet found dead at Spartanburg Co. jail, investigation underway

Spartanburg County Coroner Randall Bogan said an investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at the Spartanburg County Detention Facility.

According to Bogan, 28-year-old Theodore Vitaliy Khleborod of Flemington, New Jersey was pronounced dead on Monday, November 6, at the facility after being found by Detention Officers.

Khleborod was federally indicted in May, accused of trafficking drugs on the darknet. Multiple agencies involved in the investigation said Khleborod and Ana Milena Barrero were selling illegal drugs on the darknet under the alias "Peter the Great."

The U.S. Attorney's Office released the following statement:

Instead of preparing for a trial in his (Theodore Khleboro) case or trying to determine if he will plead guilty or go to trial, all that has ended. So, now that all remains is the sentencing for (co-defendant) Ana Milena Barrero.

Bogan said an autopsy was conducted on Tuesday, and Khleborod's cause of death is pending at this time. SLED, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office are all investigating the death.

Bogan said preliminary investigations show no sign of foul play at this time, and it appears that Khleborod took his own life.

