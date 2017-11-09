Police investigating after woman found shot to death in vehicle in Gaffney

The coroner responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in Gaffney, Thursday night.

According to Cherokee County Communications, law enforcement were on scene at the 200 block of Overbrook Drive. The call came in at 9:06 p.m.

Gaffney Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

Police told FOX Carolina they received a call about gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they said they found a 30-year-old woman shot to death inside a vehicle.

At this point, police said they are not ruling anything out that could have led to the woman's death. When asked if police were searching for a suspect, the police chief said they were exploring all avenues.

