Police investigating after woman found shot to death in vehicle in Gaffney

Police investigating after woman found shot to death in vehicle


GAFFNEY, SC

The coroner responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in Gaffney, Thursday night.

According to Cherokee County Communications, law enforcement were on scene at the 200 block of Overbrook Drive. The call came in at 9:06 p.m.

Gaffney Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

Police told FOX Carolina they received a call about gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they said they found a 30-year-old woman shot to death inside a vehicle.

At this point, police said they are not ruling anything out that could have led to the woman's death. When asked if police were searching for a suspect, the police chief said they were exploring all avenues.

