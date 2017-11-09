Byrnes HS community mourns the death of 17-year-old student

Byrnes High School is grieving a terrible loss.

Melissa Robinette with Spartanburg District 5 confirmed that Samuel Don Durbin, 17, of Watkins Farm Drive in Greer, attended the school.

The district released the following statement on Durbin's passing:

We are grieving and heartbroken for Sam’s family, his friends, and the entire D5 community. While we continue to keep them all in our prayers, we’ll have additional counselors on hand to provide support to any students who need it.

The school's marching band posted a statement to Facebook as well:

Randall Bogan, Chief Investigator with the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said the coroner and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating the student's death, which occurred on Still Lane in Greer around noon on Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Bogan said that according to preliminary information in the investigation, it appeared that no foul play was involved in the incident.

The Coroner's Office has also asked the community to keep Durbin's family in their thoughts in prayers.

