Crash knocks down power lines, blocks US 221 for hours

Troopers are investigating a crash that blocked US 221 in Spartanburg County for several hours overnight.

The crash happened on the 3600 block near Deb’s Mini Mart and Lake Blalock, according to the SC Highway Patrol website.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Injuries were reported.

Viewer photos showed a pickup truck overturned and utility lines down across the roadway.

Troopers reported the crash was still blocking lanes as of 4:30 a.m.

Duke Energy’s online outage map was showing one outage in that area, caused by a vehicle damaging their equipment.

