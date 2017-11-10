Veterans Day celebrations, special offers

Saturday is Veterans Day and numerous celebrations and events are being held to honor veterans and military service members across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

Veterans Day was previously recognized as Armistice Day, in honor of the end of World War I, which formally came at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. The first Armistice Day was celebrated in 1919. The US holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

Numerous restaurants are offering free meals or menu items to veterans and military service members with proof of service.

Events honoring veterans begin on Friday and continue through the weekend. Below is a list of events by day.

FRIDAY

10 a.m .: Opening ceremony to welcome the Vietnam Moving Wall to Oconee County, where it will be on display until November 13. MORE >> Vietnam Moving Wall memorial arrives in Upstate

.: Opening ceremony to welcome the Vietnam Moving Wall to Oconee County, where it will be on display until November 13. Noon : The U.S. Army Special Forces Association Parachute Team will perform a skydiving show and U.S. Army Ranger Bobby Cox will make a special announcement at Runway Café, 21 Airport Road Extension, Greenville, SC.

: The U.S. Army Special Forces Association Parachute Team will perform a skydiving show and U.S. Army Ranger Bobby Cox will make a special announcement at Runway Café, 21 Airport Road Extension, Greenville, SC. Noon : Spartanburg Regional Health System will salute more than 250 veterans who work for the hospital system during a special luncheon at the Gibbs Cancer Center.

: Spartanburg Regional Health System will salute more than 250 veterans who work for the hospital system during a special luncheon at the Gibbs Cancer Center. 6 p.m.: US Sen. Tim Scott will attend a Veterans Recognition Dinner at First Baptist Church Simpsonville, located at 3 Hedge St., Simpsonville.

SATURDAY

10 a.m. : US Sen. Tim Scott will be a special guest at Greenville County’s annual Veterans Day Celebration and Vietnam Veteran Era Pinning Ceremony at Greenville County Square, located at 301 University Ridge, Greenville.

: US Sen. Tim Scott will be a special guest at Greenville County’s annual Veterans Day Celebration and Vietnam Veteran Era Pinning Ceremony at Greenville County Square, located at 301 University Ridge, Greenville. 1 p.m. : Spartanburg Methodist College will host a Community Veterans Day Celebration at Gibbs, located at 1000 Powell Mill Road, Spartanburg, as part of the Veterans Homecoming Celebration. The event is free and open to the public.

: Spartanburg Methodist College will host a Community Veterans Day Celebration at Gibbs, located at 1000 Powell Mill Road, Spartanburg, as part of the Veterans Homecoming Celebration. The event is free and open to the public. 6 p.m.: The Pickens County Museum of Art & History will host a reception to see the "Nam Era: Never Forgotten" - a controversial photographic tribute by J. Michael Johnson. The exhibit will be on display in the multi-purpose room and focus gallery through January 6, 2018.

SUNDAY

10 a.m.: Veterans Day Celebration at Majority Baptist Church, located at 400 Blocksdale Boulevard in Spartanburg.

