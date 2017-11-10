More than 600 power outages reported in Taylors - FOX Carolina 21

More than 600 power outages reported in Taylors

Posted: Updated:
Source: Duke Energy Source: Duke Energy
TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Duke Energy reported more than 600 outages along Wade Hampton Boulevard in the Taylors area Friday morning.

The 633 outages were in an area between Cherokee Drive and Edwards Road, according to Duke’s Online Outage Map.

The outages were first reported just after 4 a.m. and Duke expects to have service restored to the area by 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.