More than 600 power outages reported in Taylors

Duke Energy reported more than 600 outages along Wade Hampton Boulevard in the Taylors area Friday morning.

The 633 outages were in an area between Cherokee Drive and Edwards Road, according to Duke’s Online Outage Map.

The outages were first reported just after 4 a.m. and Duke expects to have service restored to the area by 8:30 a.m.

