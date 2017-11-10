Coroner: Man's dismembered body found in several containers under mobile home

Scene of the crime in Gaffney (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 10, 2017)

The Cherokee County coroner said he and deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found cut into pieces in containers under a mobile home.

Coroner Dennis Fowler deputies made the grisly discovery Thursday afternoon at the victim’s home on Harris Trail in Gaffney.

Fowler identified the deceased as Gary James Stone, 51.

“Stone was discovered by authorities who came to his residence after complaints he was missing,” Fowler said. “His body was discovered dismembered in several containers under the residence.”

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning to help determine a cause of death.

No other details were immediately available.

