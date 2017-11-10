Police investigating after man says he was robbed while heading to meet woman from dating website

A man told police he drove to Spartanburg Thursday expecting to meet a woman he had been communicating with via a dating website, but was robbed and pistol whipped instead.

According to incident reports, the robbery happened Thursday at Norris Ridge Apartments.

Police said the victim told them he had come to the apartment complex to meet a woman he had been messaging on the website Plenty of Fish. The victim said he was supposed to meet the woman and show her his new tattoo gun.

As the victim was walking toward her apartment, he told police he encountered a man and woman in a vehicle who asked him if he was from around there. After he said no and began to walk away, the victim told police someone ripped his backpack off his back and hit him in the head and mouth with a Taurus. After the assault, the victim said the two people from the car and four other men were surrounding him demanding his keys and the contents of his pockets.

The man said he was able to get back to his car and get away.

Police noted that the victim had a bloody lip and was spitting blood. He denied EMS treatment.

The victim told police he said he felt the woman he had intended to meet set him up to be robbed.

No suspects have been named.

