Police: Screaming, crying baby left in car outside Upstate restaurant

The Greenwood Police Department said a woman was charged after a baby was left alone outside a restaurant Thursday.

A parking enforcement officer spotted a vehicle idling outside Buenavista Cafe on Main Street and said inside, an infant was alone. The baby was screaming and crying, according to officers.

When officers located the mother inside the kitchen of the restaurant, they said she told them she only left the baby for a couple minutes to unload things out of her car.

"She also advised that she did not feel that she was doing anything wrong," the incident report states.

Police said the same vehicle was previously found running in the parking lot with another child asleep inside. They said the person who spotted the child spent 10 minutes knocking on the back door until the suspect came outside.

Niria Abadia, 26, was given a warning at that time about leaving children in the car with doors unlocked, police said. According to the incident report, Abadia said she thought it was OK since the vehicle was running and a DVD was playing.

Abadia said Friday's charges were blown out of proportion and a big misunderstanding, and denied leaving her child inside the car for 20 minutes. She said she believes the parking enforcement officer that turned her in, targeted her and had no proof that her child was left inside the car.

“It wasn’t a stranger who accused me of this," said Abadia, "We all know each other. I, in no shape or form, put any of my children in any type of risk or endangerment.”

Abadia was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Police said, at Abadia's request, the baby was placed in the care of one of her employees.

"I would did not harm my children," said Abadia, "The love for my children goes far beyond what words could ever say.”

Jonathan Link with Greenwood Police Department said Abadia has been involved in situation like this in the past. Just recently in the past few months, Link said she was given a verbal warning for a similar type of incident.

"Our number one goal is always safety," said Link. "I don't think that she is a bad person...but the problem is that it only takes a few minutes for a bad person to get inside the car and drive off with her kids."

