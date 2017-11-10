Coroner identifies man killed in deadly crash on White Horse Road

The Greenville County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a fatal crash on Friday.

The collision was reported just after 1:30 p.m. on White Horse Road near U.S 25.

Troopers said the roadway was blocked after the incident.

According to SC Highway Patrol, a 2006 Honda was traveling west on Page Drive as a 1999 Chevy SUV was traveling north on White Horse Road.

The Honda attempted to enter White Horse Road and was hit by the Chevy, troopers said.

The driver of the Honda became trapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevy SUV was injured and transported by EMS to Greenville Health System.

The deceased driver was identified by the coroner as 59-year-old Kofe Asherjari Shapell Dessjaron Aziah of Mulberry Street.

The case remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol and Greenville County Coroner's Office.

