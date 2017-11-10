Troopers: Driver hits gas instead of brake, crashes into Greenvi - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Driver hits gas instead of brake, crashes into Greenville Co. bank

Posted: Updated:
Car crashes into Bank of America (Nov. 10, 2017/FOX Carolina) Car crashes into Bank of America (Nov. 10, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Authorities responded to the scene after a car crashed through the front of a bank in Greenville County on Friday.

Troopers said the crash occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on Woodruff Road near East Butler Road. A four-door Mercedes appeared to have collided with the door of the Bank of America and heavily damaged a column outside.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of the car accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake while pulling into a parking space.

The driver was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital for injuries.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.