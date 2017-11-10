Troopers: Driver hits gas instead of brake, crashes into Greenville Co. bank

Authorities responded to the scene after a car crashed through the front of a bank in Greenville County on Friday.

Troopers said the crash occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on Woodruff Road near East Butler Road. A four-door Mercedes appeared to have collided with the door of the Bank of America and heavily damaged a column outside.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of the car accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake while pulling into a parking space.

The driver was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital for injuries.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.