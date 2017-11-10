Chilly weekend ahead

Beautiful weather is in store for Saturday, then clouds will thicken up a bit for Sunday. Temperatures will remain well below normal, so have your sweaters and scarves ready for the chill!

A cold front will bring in the colder air for Saturday. Expect temps to begin at 34 in the Upstate and 30 in the mountains, then only warm up to the upper 40s to low 50s by late on Veterans Day with lots of sunshine. It will be a wintry feel for sure!

Sunday will be cloudier, with a slight chance for rain. We could even see brief freezing drizzle early in the morning along the southern mountains, but it wouldn’t be enough to cause problems. Highs on Sunday will only warm to the low 50s once again.

Milder temps will settle in next week, but conditions will still be cooler than normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the 60s and lows in the 40s for most with a very low change for rain all week.

