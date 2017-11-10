Anderson Salvation Army opens cold weather shelters

The Salvation Army in Anderson announced on Facebook it will open a cold weather shelter for Friday and Saturday night.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the low 30's.

The shelter will open at 6 p.m., the organization said.

The Salvation Army is located at 112 Tolly St.

"If you see anyone on the streets please send them to 112 Tolly St. No one has to sleep outside," the organization said.

