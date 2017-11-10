The new face of farming in the Upstate

The face of farming is changing in the Upstate. As the farm-to-table movement grows, more restaurants and farmers are forging relationships to make sure you know where your meal is coming from.

We first told you last month about Seedlings, a new farm-to-table children's restaurant coming to the Children's Museum of the Upstate in the new year.

Now, we’re introducing you to one of the farms that will provide food to them, and we're learning why the husband and wife team behind Providence Farm decided to take a chance on a new way of life.

Donald and Colleen Snow own and run Providence Farm. They have five different properties in the Upstate where they raise chickens, pigs and angus cattle.

Donald said, “That's been one of the most difficult sides of doing this, there’s a lot of learning, not having land that was passed down by family, going out searching for land working and with landowners.”

The couple says it's been a learning process, and one that keeps them on their toes.

Colleen told us, “Our mornings are really busy getting through orders and deliveries, then we head into work and when we get done, we make deliveries and get ready for the next day by washing eggs.”

Colleen currently has another full time job and Donald was also doing other jobs, until recently.

"Just recently, probably about 2 months ago, I made this a full time deal," he said.

Providence Farm is also very involved in the farm-to-table movement. They sell their meats and eggs to several Greenville restaurants. They say a good relationship with the restaurants makes the movement work, and keeps fresh foods on Upstate plates.

Colleen said, “I am passionate about other people understanding that and really understanding that food that is raised properly is delicious, but it is also good for your body and can be considered a health food.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.