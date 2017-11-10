Solicitor: Greenwood man sentenced after firing shots into home in front of victim's 2-year-old daughter

Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo said a Greenwood man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he burglarized and fired shots into a home. The incidents occurred in front of the victim's two-year-old daughter, the solicitor said.

The solicitor said Terrance Lee Bland, 31, was found guilty on multiple charges including three counts of second degree assault and battery and one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

According to the solicitor, Bland was tried on three charges of attempted murder, but the jury elected to find him guilty of second degree assault and battery.

The charges stemmed from two separate incidents in February 2016, the solicitor said. Bland entered his sister's home without permission and assaulted her boyfriend while he was asleep, the solicitor stated.

According to the solicitor, the victim's two-year-old daughter was also in the bed during the assault.

Bland threatened to shoot the victim if he called law enforcement, the solicitor stated.

Bland returned to his sister's home the next night and and fired several gunshots into the residence, the solicitor said. According to the solicitor, the 2-year-old was also present during this incident.

Officers took Bland into custody after he fled the scene and led them on a 12 mile chase, the solicitor said.

“Only a very dangerous person would fire shots into his sister’s home with her and her 2-year-old daughter present just to settle a petty street beef,” Solicitor Stumbo said. “I’m proud of the work of the law enforcement officers as well as my staff on making sure that this menace will be off the streets for a long time to come.”

