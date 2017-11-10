American Heart Association seeks volunteers to make red hats for newborns in February

Volunteers nationwide will join the American Heart Association and The Children's Heart Foundation in celebrating American Heart Month.

Supporters can volunteer by knitting and crocheting red hats for babies born at participating hospitals during the month of February.

According to American Heart Association's website, the program, Little Hats, Big Hearts™, "honors babies, moms, and heart healthy lives in a very special way."

Red hats knitted and crocheted by supporters will be given out to thousands of babies during American Hearth Month in February, in order to "empower moms to live heart healthy lives and to help their children do the same."

American Heart Association shared the following information on how to help with Little Hats, Big Hearts™:

If you knit or crochet and would like to participate in Little Hats, Big Hearts, please select your state, or the state nearest you, for more information on deadlines and where to send your hats. We also accept donations of yarn. If you work for a hospital that would like to participate in this project, please contact your local office to learn more.



If you do not see your state listed below, please send hats to the next closest state until we establish the program in your area. Please contact your local American Heart Association office for important dates, deadlines and information about the Little Hats Big Hearts project in your area.

For more information, or how to find participating hospitals near you, click HERE.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Teen confesses to dismembering stepfather, hiding body in containers under mobile home

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.