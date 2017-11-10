Haywood Co. Emergency Services mourns sudden passing of paramedic

Haywood County Emergency Services is grieving the loss of a paramedic that passed away unexpectedly Friday morning.

Paramedic Belinda Hamilton had served with the agency since 2006.

Friday morning, Hamilton passed away suddenly due to medical complications. Her funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

The agency shared their condolences in a post on their Facebook page:

