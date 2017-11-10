Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office asks for public's help identifying carjacking suspect

Deputies are asking for the public's help to identify this man. (Source: Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office).

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a carjacking suspect. Deputies said the incident occurred at the Highway 11 Mart on Chesnee Hwy. in Gaffney on Friday.

According to deputies, the victim sustained minor injuries during the carjacking.

Deputies said the stolen vehicle is a blue 1995 Oldsmobile 98. The car has the South Carolina tag number NCY126.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Richard Burgess 864-489-4722.

