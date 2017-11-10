Law enforcement presence blocking traffic in Gaffney - FOX Carolina 21

Law enforcement presence blocking traffic in Gaffney

Posted: Updated:
Gaffney police blocking off roads near Union Highway off of State Road and Stephenson Street in Gaffney. (FOX Carolina/ 11/10/17) Gaffney police blocking off roads near Union Highway off of State Road and Stephenson Street in Gaffney. (FOX Carolina/ 11/10/17)
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A law enforcement presence gathered in Gaffney for what appeared to be an investigation Friday night.

Around 11 p.m., our FOX Carolina crew at the scene observed police blocking Union Highway off of State Road and Stephenson Street in Gaffney, from traffic.

Details are limited at this time and dispatchers were unable to share information on the situation.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

