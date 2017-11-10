Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium hosts first basketball game

The Terriers played their first basketball game Friday at Wofford in their new indoor stadium. It’s all thanks to Wofford alumni and Carolina Panthers owner, Jerry Richardson.

"It's crazy! Having been here for 3 years now and seeing the old gym,” explained junior, Brock Belcher. “Playing in it just intramural, having this is unbelievable."

Richardson donated the money for the multi-million dollar facility. The new 123,000 square feet arena can seat 3,400 fans. It’s also equipped with state of the art training facilities and in game experiences.

"He's certainly not gone far at all,” said Belcher. “He's stayed around quite a bit and done a lot for this place. We're certainly grateful."

Richardson was recognized at halftime for his partnership with the college he graduated from in 1959. He continues to bring the Carolina Panthers training camp to the campus, along with helping to fund new buildings on Wofford’s campus.

Belcher says Richardson’s continued support sets a great example for current and future terriers.

"It's really cool to have somebody who cares about this university as much as Mr. Richardson does,” said Belcher. “To just give back as much as he does, because this is a phenomenal facility."

