Roommate charged in student's death near S. Carolina campus

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a student at a South Carolina university was shot and killed by his roommate at an apartment complex near campus.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputies tell local media outlets 21-year-old Andrew Sanders Jr. of Savannah, Georgia, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. They haven't said what they think led to the shooting.

Authorities say the shooting happened near Claflin University at around 10:15 a.m. Friday. They have identified the student killed as Dravious Terry, a senior business major from Greenville and Sanders' roommate.

Claflin and nearby South Carolina State University were both briefly placed on lockdown.

Claflin University is the oldest historically black university in South Carolina. The private school has an enrollment of about 2,000 students.

