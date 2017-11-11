Troopers, firefighters respond to overturned vehicle on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

Firefighters and SC Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of an overturned vehicle in Spartanburg County Saturday afternoon.

Per troopers, the wreck occurred on I-85 Business at Exit 2A. It caused the right lane to be closed around 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters with Spartanburg County responded to the scene.

No word yet on any injuries.

At this time, details are limited.

