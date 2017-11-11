Troopers, firefighters respond to overturned vehicle on I-85 in - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers, firefighters respond to overturned vehicle on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

Posted: Updated:
Overturned vehicle on I-85 Business. (11/11/17 FOX Carolina) Overturned vehicle on I-85 Business. (11/11/17 FOX Carolina)
Overturned vehicle on I-85 Business. (11/11/17 FOX Carolina) Overturned vehicle on I-85 Business. (11/11/17 FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters and SC Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of an overturned vehicle in Spartanburg County Saturday afternoon.

Per troopers, the wreck occurred on I-85 Business at Exit 2A. It caused the right lane to be closed around 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters with Spartanburg County responded to the scene.

No word yet on any injuries.

At this time, details are limited.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.