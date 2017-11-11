Even colder Sunday but with possible (freezing) drizzle

Our cold weekend continues Sunday only with a few showers added to the picture with warmer and drier weather ahead next week.

Tonight will bring low temperatures into the middle 30s in the Upstate and lower 30s in the mountains.

A few showers are possible overnight, but with near-freezing temperatures in the mountains, some patchy freezing drizzle is possible in the southern higher elevations of mainly Transylvania and Henderson Counties.

This would only be for a small window of time early Sunday morning from about 6-8 AM where some of the roads might be a bit slick.

The rest of Sunday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the middle to upper 40s with hit and miss showers throughout the day.

Monday will be a lot sunnier and warmer with highs jumping into the upper 50s and lower 60s, which is where they’ll sit most of next week.

We’ll have a couple of passing showers Wednesday night, and then again possibly on Friday night into next Saturday morning.

Other than that, most of next week looks a lot nicer than this weekend is turning out to be.

