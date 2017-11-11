Dispatch: Search ongoing for 2 missing near Shining Rock Wilderness in Haywood Co.

Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
The Cherokee County sheriff said a woman and her son have been arrested and charged with murder after a man’s body was found cut into pieces under a mobile home.More >
Paul George Dandan, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of weapons offenses.More >
The coroner said a Gaffney woman was found shot to death in a vehicle outside a home Thursday night.More >
Andy Sandness didn’t have a face for almost ten years. That is, until Lilly Ross agreed to donate her deceased husband’s face to him. Now, the two have finally met in a tear-filled reunion.More >
The Greenwood Police Department said a woman is charged after a baby was left alone outside a restaurant Thursday.More >
Byrnes High School is grieving a terrible loss.More >
Firefighters and SC Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of an overturned vehicle in Spartanburg County Saturday afternoon.More >
The Greenville County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a fatal crash on Friday.More >
The 2017 Fall Special Olympics took place on Saturday at Conestee Park with masters bowling, disc golf, flag football, golf, soccer and volleyball.More >
The Clemson Tigers face off against Florida State on Saturday.More >
The South Carolina Gamecocks are going head-to-head with the Florida Gators on Saturday, November 11th.More >
Several celebrations are being held all over the Upstate on Veterans Day to honor all those who have served in the military.More >
FOX Carolina viewers are appreciating their loved ones who have served in the military on Veterans Day, Saturday November 11th.More >
Week 2 of high school football playoffs is underway in the Upstate.More >
Authorities were on scene after a car crashed into the front of a Bank of America on Woodruff Road.More >
Deputies are investigating after the coroner said 51-year-old Gary James Stone's body was found dismembered and stored in plastic containers under his mobile home.More >
Vietnam Moving Wall memorial arrives in Upstate. (11/9/17)More >
Spartanburg Veterans Day Parade. (11/9/17)More >
