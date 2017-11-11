Dispatch: Search ongoing for 2 missing near Shining Rock Wilderness in Haywood Co.

Dispatchers said 2 people were missing in Haywood County Saturday evening.

According to dispatch, the pair went missing near the Shining Rock Wilderness area. One of the missing persons called a friend around 7 p.m. for help after getting lost, dispatchers said.

That same friend drove to the area and found their vehicle, but could not locate the two missing people. The friend later called for help from Emergency Services around 8:45 p.m.

Dispatchers said cell service in the area is horrible, and they have been unable to get a hold of the two lost people.

Haywood County Search and Rescue, Haywood County Sheriff's Office, Emergency Services and Cruso Fire Department are all responding.

Dispatchers said the two missing people are not familiar with the area. No injuries have been reported.

