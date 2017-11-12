Pedestrian dies days after struck by vehicle in Greenville Co., coroner says

The Greenville County Coroner confirms a female pedestrian passed away in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle a few days prior.

Coroner Park Evans said 38-year-old Kristyle Tenice James of Greenville was struck by a vehicle on November 4 as she attempted to cross Pete Hollis Boulevard. The incident took place around 10:10 p.m.

James was then transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where she remained a patient until her death on Saturday at approximately 6:20 p.m., the coroner reports.

Her cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The incident remains under investigation by Highway Patrol and the Coroner's Office.

