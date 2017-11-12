Deputies say boy killed his teenage sister in Western NC

Memorial set up for teen girl slain by brother in western North Carolina. (FOX Carolina/ 11/12/17)

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said a juvenile has been charged with first degree murder after his sister was found dead in Weaverville following a domestic incident.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies initially responded to the scene on Brinwood Drive in reference to a suspicious person around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday. When deputies arrived, they encountered the reporting party and a juvenile male. After speaking with the juvenile male, a search began for the victim to render aid, if possible.

Additional law enforcement personnel was requested and investigators later found the victim at the bottom of Brinwood Drive. Deputies identified the victim as 18-year-old Kayla Desiree Hensley.

Investigators continued to process the scene until about 10:30 Sunday morning.

The male juvenile, who deputies spoke with when they arrived on scene, was taken into custody in relation to the homicide, deputies said. According to deputies, the juvenile suspect was charged with first degree murder and is in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Juvenile Justice.

The sudden death has many in the community grieving tonight, including the teenager’s boyfriend. Charles Lyman describes his relationship with Kayla Hensley as 'young love'. But as the hours pass, he's having trouble finding the words for a young woman he loved so much.

“She was one of the most amazing girls I ever met,” Lyman said.

It's been a tough 24 hours. Lyman said since he got word Saturday night about what happened to his girlfriend, the shock still hasn't worn off.

“I just wish this was a dream that I could wake up from,” Lyman said.

He said he spoke with his girlfriend just hours before she was killed.

“She had her whole life ahead of her and was planning to go to college, making something of herself,” Lyman said.

The 20 year-old said at this point he just has the memories of their first date, of the brief love they shared and of the young woman who stole his heart.

“She's the most nicest, most wonderful woman you'll ever meet,” Lyman said. “She always finds a way to make you smile. She's just really caring and loving.”

Deputies said there was never an ongoing threat to the surrounding community. The homicide investigation continues.

