First cat café in Greenville expected to open in next week

It’s the moment cat lovers in the Upstate have been waiting for. After years of planning and months of renovation, the owner of the first cat café in Greenville says the café is expected to open next week!

Organic Cat Café owner Jennifer Bronzel confirmed on Sunday that the café is expected to open Monday, November 20.

The café will be opening up at 123 College Street in downtown Greenville. Bronzel said the location will host more than 30 cats and their visitors. According to the Organic Cat Café website, the cat feeding times are 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

An assortment of hot and cold drinks, food and small snacks will also be available for visitors to purchase. Per the website, many of the items are vegetarian.

Here's a look inside at one of the resident cats getting some exercise:

Entrance to the café is $10 per hour and that includes a drink and a cookie, per the website.

Bronzel said the cafe will work with local rescue organizations and host 1 to 2 adoption events per week. They will charge a discounted rate during these events.

Those interested in volunteering with or working for Organic Cat Café, click here.

