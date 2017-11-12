A foggy start, SUNNY later today

A mostly calm weather week is in store before wet weather arrives over the weekend.

Today starts out with areas of fog and drizzle, clearing through late morning and becoming mostly sunny this afternoon with highs reaching the 50s to low 60s.

Looking ahead through the middle and end of the week, slight variations in temperature will be seen but no major weather-makers are in store at this time.

Expect highs in the 50s Tuesday, moderating into the 60s for Wednesday – Friday with the nights staying cool.

Over the weekend, a strong cold front will move through on Saturday and bring a good chance of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms.

As the precipitation ends Saturday night, some snow could mix in across the higher elevations of western NC but it should largely remain frivolous in terms of sensible impact.

A cool but sunny day is on tap for Sunday with highs generally in the 50s.

