Greer company delivers South Carolina's official Christmas tree

A Greer company will carry South Carolina’s official Christmas Tree to the State House for the 12th year on Monday.

Officials with Timbertech said the company’s workers have picked up and will deliver and install the state’s Christmas tree Monday morning,

Once the tree is in place on the North Lawn, Experience Columbia said the tree will be adorned with thousands of LED lights and hundreds of ornaments.

The tree will be lit during the 51st Annual Governor’s Carolighting ceremony on November 27.

