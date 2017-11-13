Clemson, USC kick off annual Blood Bowl before rivalry game

The woman said she shot the man "because he was performing (a sex act) wrong."More >
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said a juvenile has been charged with first degree murder after his sister was found dead in Weaverville following a domestic incident.More >
The Greenville Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a hit-and-run on Sunday.More >
Troopers confirmed they are investigating a deadly accident on Keowee River Road in Oconee County Monday morning.More >
Two Navy SEALs being investigated over the death of an Army Green Beret in Mali in June are accused of killing him after he discovered they had been stealing, according to a report in the Daily Beast.More >
Gloria Williams, the woman from Walterboro who allegedly kidnapped a child in Jacksonville and raised it as her own, has a court date Tuesday.More >
Country music star Carrie Underwood is recuperating from injuries sustained in a fall on steps outside her home.More >
Disneyland Park has shut down two cooling towers at its park in Southern California following an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.More >
It’s the moment cat lovers in the Upstate have been waiting for. After years of planning and months of renovation, the owner of the first cat café in Greenville says the café is expected to open next week!More >
The American Red Cross said they are assisting a family of six whose home on Haywood Street in Buffalo was destroyed by fire Sunday night. 4 adults and 2 children from Union County are now searching for a new home.More >
The Upstate Salute at Fluor Field took place on Sunday to honor the nation's veterans with a free, family-friendly event.More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in November 2017.More >
The Organic Cat Cafe, the first cat cafe in Greenville, is expected to open its doors on Monday, November 20.More >
The Syl Syl Toy Drive, held in honor of Sylvia Holtzclaw, took place at The Clock restaurant in Greer.More >
The 2017 Fall Special Olympics took place on Saturday at Conestee Park with masters bowling, disc golf, flag football, golf, soccer and volleyball.More >
The Clemson Tigers face off against Florida State on Saturday.More >
The South Carolina Gamecocks are going head-to-head with the Florida Gators on Saturday, November 11th.More >
Several celebrations are being held all over the Upstate on Veterans Day to honor all those who have served in the military.More >
FOX Carolina viewers are appreciating their loved ones who have served in the military on Veterans Day, Saturday November 11th.More >
