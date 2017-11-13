Clemson, USC kick off annual Blood Bowl before rivalry game

Before the Clemson Tigers and University of South Carolina Gamecocks meet for the Palmetto Bowl rivalry game, the schools will square off in a contest to donate the most blood.

The 33rd annual Carolina-Clemson Blood Drive, nicknamed the Blood Bowl, kicks off on Monday and continues through November 17.

All USC and Clemson University students, faculty, staff, alumni, and fans are encouraged to participate by giving a pint to support their school before the rival teams face off on the field.

A trophy will be awarded to the winning team at the game on Nov. 25 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

In the past three decades of competition, officials said the universities have collected over 110,000 pints of blood.

The American Red Cross said the donations also come at a critical time because blood donations typically decline during the holidays.

Donations can be made at both campuses, or by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App and making an appointment.

