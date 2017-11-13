Coroner identifies elderly man found with broken neck in car overturned in swamp

Troopers confirmed they are investigating a deadly accident on Keowee River Road in Oconee County Monday morning.

Troopers said was reported around 7:20 a.m. near the Rochester Highway Intersection. The coroner said a passerby found the vehicle overturned and submerged in a swamp off the roadside.

The coroner said first responders found a man dead in the vehicle. He was later identified as 79-year-old Thomas Lowell Loesch of Six Mile. The coroner said Loesch died from a broken neck, with immersion in water as a contributing factor.

His death was ruled accidental.

Troopers said Loesch was driving a 2001 Toyota that was traveling west on Keowee River Road when he overcorrected and the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The coroner believes the crash occurred between 5:30 and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.