SC DMV unveils preview of REAL ID driver's license

South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles on Monday revealed what REAL ID driver’s licenses will look like when they become available in early 2018.

The DMV said the new REAL ID driver’s licenses and identification cards will be compliant with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005 and will be required as identification to pass security at airports nationwide, enter secure federal buildings, and visit military facilities beginning October 1, 2020. A valid US passport may also be used in place of a REAL ID after October 1, 2020.

South Carolina drivers and residents must provide the following in order to purchase a REAL ID:

Proof of Identity (Government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)

Proof of Social Security Number

Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address

Proof of All Legal Name Changes

The DMV encourages residents to provide this information now so these items will be on file when the REAL IDs become available.

The state’s new non-compliant licenses will include the caption “Not for Federal Identification” across the top of the card can still be used to drive, vote, apply for or receive federal benefits, and enter a federal facility that does not require an ID (such as the post office).

Visit the SC DMV’s website for additional information.

