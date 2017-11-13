Upstate mother charged with neglect after toddler found living in home covered in pig, animal waste

Union police said a four-year-old girl has been placed in DSS custody and her mother has been charged with unlawful neglect after the family was found living in a home covered in pig and other animal waste.

Police said Hannah Marie Hvolboll was arrested Friday after officers were initially called to the home to assist EMS with a combative patient.

Police said they initially noted puddles of dog urine on the floor and a strong ammonia smell emanating from the house.

After police learned that the child lived at the home, officers said they asked Hvolboll for permission to search the property.

Police said the home was filthy with mold in the refrigerator and kitchen cabinets, visible mice droppings, glass pipes used for smoking marijuana and other paraphernalia was located in a cabinet, and officers found a pig being kept in the home’s only bathroom. Police said the bathroom was covered in the pig’s waste and that Hvolboll told them the bathroom was the only place in the house that had running water.

Police said two of Hvolboll’s brothers, one of whom had an arrest warrant for burglary out of California, and the child’s father were also living in the home.

