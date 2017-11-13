Police: Man taken to hospital in critical condition after Asheville shooting

Asheville police said they are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting Sunday night.

Police said they were called to a reported shooting at 8:30 p.m. on Asheland Avenue.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical but non life-threatening condition, police said.

Police have not named any suspects and said the investigation is ongoing.

