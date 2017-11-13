Foreclosure filed against serial killer for land where woman chained by neck, graves found

According to Spartanburg County court records, a foreclosure has been filed against Todd Kohlhepp for the Woodruff property where a woman was found chained up in a storage container in 2016.

Kohlhepp, a confessed serial killer, was sentenced to seven life sentences for the murders of Charlie Carver, Meagan and Johnny Coxie, and four victims slain in Superbike Motorsports in 2003: Brian Lucas, Scott Ponder, Beverly Guy and Chris Sherbert.

The bodies of Carver and the Coxies were found in graves on Kohlhepp's 95-acre rural property on Wofford Road. Kidnapping survivor Kala Brown, Carver's girlfriend, was found chained up by the neck in a metal storage container.

On Oct. 18, a representative for the former property owners filed for foreclosure of the mortgage given to Kohlhepp for the land in May 2014. According to the court documents, the original principal amount for the property was $205,632.

