Cooler today, warmer days ahead

After a cool day today, warmer days lie ahead before weekend rain arrives.

A decent supply of sun is expected today, but highs will only manage the 50s instead of the 60s on Monday afternoon.

Overnight, expect some patchy frost with lows down in the 30s.

Wednesday – Friday feature milder afternoons with highs reaching the 60s in the Upstate and northeast Georgia. There is a small risk of a late day shower in the mountains Wednesday.

A strong cold front arrives Saturday, bringing a good chance for rain across the area. Some brief rain/snow mix is possible in western NC Saturday night but little impact is expected.

Blustery, colder weather is expected Sunday into Monday where a freeze is likely area-wide Monday morning with lows in the 20s to low 30s.

