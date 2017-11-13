Former morbidly obese pup struts stuff after losing third of body weight

Twenty pounds may not seem like a lot, but for a little dog rescued by the Asheville Humane Society, it was dangerously overweight.

Miss Butterworth came to the Humane Society when her owner passed away. Meredith Pitcairn, the shelter's spokesperson, said no one in the family was able to care for her.

When they received Miss Butterworth, she was classified as morbidly obese, weighing in at 20.2 pounds. Her weight meant she couldn't be safely spayed and her health was in danger. Pitcairn said due to her small frame, she should weigh around 10 pounds.

So the shelter got to work getting Miss Butterworth active with daily exercise including walks, hikes and swimming.

PHOTOS: Miss Butterworth's dramatic weight loss

Miss Butterworth dropped nearly a third of her body weight on the work-out regiment, weighing in at 14.6 pounds at a 1920s-themed "Barkeasy" gala in early November.

The 9-year-old pup will stay in the care of her foster family until she loses a few more pounds and then Pitcairn said they will work to find her a home to keep her exercising and eating right.

On Monday, Miss Butterworth was cleared for surgery, finally able to get a much-needed dental and to be spayed.

Miss Butterworth was even featured on a Canadian television show for her weight loss, gaining international attention:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.