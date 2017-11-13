Deputies searching for missing McDowell Co. teen

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old.

Deputies said Makayla Nicole Cline was last seen on Nov. 9 on Hidden Lake Parkway. Deputies believe she left sometime between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. the following morning.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 145 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, braces and an infinity tattoo on her upper right arm.

Anyone with information on Cline's whereabouts is asked to contact the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 652-2235.

