Union Co. man staying positive after home destroyed in fire

Rob Johnson came back to his charred home on Monday in hopes of finding a very important document.

"My diploma, there is no record of... That's mainly what I came back for, to get my diploma and luckily I got it," said Johnson.

When a fire broke out at his home on Haywood Street in Buffalo Sunday evening, Johnson left with the clothes on his back, four family members, and his girlfriend.

"We was just thinking maybe the back would be burnt a little bit, we came back we figured we could salvage stuff from the front,"

He returned later that night to find that fire destroyed his home.

"I didn't never think like it's going to completely take over the whole house," said Johnson.

Johnson said his family was cleaning when his daughter noticed smoke.

Initially he thought the dryer caught fire, so he poured water on it and walked away.

He said when he came back he realized the fire was much worse.

"I could see the fire burning through the walls. I could see the smoke coming through the walls," said Johnson.

Johnson, his 8- and 9-year-old daughters, mother, uncle and girlfriend all made it out safely.

While they don't have a home right now, he's staying positive about what's next.

"Things happen for a reason, so it is what it is," said Johnson.

The Red Cross said volunteers are helping the family with shelter, food, and clothing among other things.

At this time, the cause of the fire has not been released.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.