Police: Juvenile student charged after threatening other student with dart on Greenville Co. bus

Officers with the Greer Police Department said a student has been charged following an incident involving a dart on a school bus Monday.

Officers said they were notified by a schools administrator that a student may have had a weapon around 4 p.m. When police received the tip, there was no one on the bus except the driver.

A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools said a Greer Middle School student told their parents they saw a weapon and the parents, in turn, called police.

Greer Police say an investigation determined that two Greer High School students were involved in an altercation. During that altercation, one of the 16-year-old students took out a dart and threatened the other student with it, police said.

That student has been charged with carrying a weapon on school property and interfering with the operation of a school bus.

