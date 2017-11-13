Sheriff Lewis responds after Sheriff's Association terminates his membership following 'deeply concerning' allegations

The South Carolina Sheriff's Association voted unanimously in a special meeting on Monday to terminate the membership of Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis.

The organization, which provides training and workshops for state sheriffs, ousted Lewis "based upon conduct detrimental to the interests of the Association."

Lewis is currently facing a lawsuit which accuses him of sexual harassment and sexual assault. In a press conference, Lewis responded to the accusations saying he had a "consensual encounter" that was deeply regrettable. He strongly denied all allegations of criminal misconduct.

Below is an excerpt from the letter announcing the termination of his membership:

While the criminal and civil allegations against Sheriff Lewis are deeply concerning, he, like all other citizens, has a Constitutional right to due process. Sheriff Lewis was also afforded due process within the Association. He, however, chose not to defend the charge of “conduct detrimental to the Association”.

The Sheriff's Association said if Lewis requests his membership be reinstated in the future, the Board of Directors may consider the request.

Sheriff Lewis released a statement Monday evening in regards to questions about the decision:

"As previously stated, I am continuing to focus my attention on the operations of the Sheriff's Office in order to ensure the protection of the citizens of Greenville County, and therefore will have no comment regarding the SC Sheriff's Association's decision."

