Family of Upstate man killed near campus of Claflin University speaks out

An Upstate family is grieving over the death of their loved one, 21-year-old Dravious Terry. He was a Claflin University student from Greenville who was shot and killed at an apartment complex near campus in Orangeburg on Friday morning.

Terry's roommate, Andre Sanders, is accused of killing him. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said he has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. They add, the investigation into a motive continues.

The family of Dravious said life isn't the same without him. His Grandmother, Jacqueline London of Greenville spoke to FOX Carolina on Monday, and said she was so proud of him. She said he was set to graduate in January.

London said, “My whole entire family, we are hurting. I wish there was a way I could've been there, I would've died for my grandson.”

They are hoping the person responsible for Terry’s death knows the pain they caused.

London said, “The person that did that doesn’t know the impact he put on my family and my heart. Dre will always live in my heart.”

Court records show the suspect, Andre Sanders appeared in bond court on Sunday. His bond was set at $75,000. According to court records, he posted bond.

Claflin University said the university had a memorial for students and staff on Friday to remember Terry. They also said counselors are on hand on campus to talk for those who need it.

The family tells us funeral arrangements haven't been set yet.

This is a statement from Claflin University that they released on Friday:

We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Dravious Terry, a senior business major from Greenville, S. C. Mr. Terry suffered a gunshot wound this morning at Campus Corner, a privately-owned apartment complex off Chestnut Street near the campus. His alleged assailant shared a room with Mr. Terry at the complex and has been arrested. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation by Claflin University’s Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff Department. The University’s Counseling Service in Corson Hall is available to assist students as well the Office of the Chaplain in the James and Dorothy Z. Elmore Chapel. We invite your thoughts and prayers for the Terry family during this difficult time.

