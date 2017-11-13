Deputies: Man charged after heroin found in kitchen cabinet of home with 3 small children

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing charges after a DSS worker called for assistance with a welfare check Saturday.

Deputies said when the DSS employee visited the apartment on Hartnett Drive, she smelled an odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence and contacted dispatchers.

When a deputy arrived on scene, she said the three small children were running around behind a man and a strong marijuana odor was again detected. According to the incident report, several burnt blunts were on top of the microwave and two bags of heroin were found in a cabinet next to it.

The deputy said a search of the suspect, 25-year-old Java Smith, revealed a marijuana grinder.

He was arrested and charged with child neglect, possession of drugs near a school and possession with intent to distribute.

