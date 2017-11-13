Gaffney Police search for man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend

The outbreak of violence is hitting the Gaffney community hard and the hearts of those left behind to suffer.

"It's..it's tough," Dr. J.W. Sanders, Jr. said.

The latest homicide investigation is even more personal for the senior pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in Gaffney.

"She was here since a little girl- grew up in the choir," Sanders said.

Sametra Dawkins was a longtime church member and latest victim of violence. Investigators found her shot to death in her car and her family is devastated.

"It's been extremely tough, heartbreaking, questioning, agonizing about the whole situation- they're torn apart," he said.

Police are looking for her ex-boyfriend Shecky Lamar Tate. He's now being called a murder suspect.

Police say Tate is 34-years-old, 185 pounds and 5'10".

"We have to work together - if you know something tell it," Sanders said.

This past August someone shot into a Gaffney home. Those bullets hit and killed 8-year-old Lamya Bradley as she sat on a couch, and there is still no arrest. That same month, someone shot and killed Jasmin McGill. One of those suspects was charged in the case of Tony Littlejohn.

"I pray that our community can address the needs here," Sanders said.

Another shooting in the city, two people, Kelvin Bonner and Marlo Parker, charged in a shooting at Club Empire. Investigators say there still could be more charges. If that is the case, Sanders prays there is no more violence.

"With God we can handle this. He will equip us and that's the message," Sanders said.

